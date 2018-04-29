Lottie Moss has questioned whether she's only successful because of her half-sister, Kate Moss.

The 20-year-old model - who was discovered at 16 and signed to the same agency as her supermodel sibling - has been hit by criticism that she has only got jobs because of her surname, and whilst she sometimes thinks that's true, she's proud to have made the most of the opportunities.

She said: ''I've had moments when I've thought I'm not pretty enough and that I'm only here because of Kate.

''Maybe I did only get it because of Kate but at least I'm doing something with it. And my agency has told me that, no matter whose sister you are, you still have to be good at modelling.''

Lottie has had problems with self-confidence in the past but after making the decision to step away from catwalk modelling, she's happier than ever.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I'm not a 'model' model or a runway model but I'm OK with that. When I started out, that's what I was going into. But I sat down and said, 'Look, this just isn't me, I'm not happy.'

''I was looking around thinking, 'Everyone is prettier, everyone is skinnier than me.' I have a problem with self-confidence, I need to be more positive. That's the message I'm trying to put out now, be confident, have fun. I've finally found my niche.''

Meanwhile, Lottie previously admitted that her modelling career is ''a bit of a blur''.

She said: ''Everything just kind of happened. It is all a bit of a blur for me as I was so young.

''I know I was young but I feel like you only get one shot and you just have to take it. If I looked back and I hadn't done it, I would be like, 'Why didn't I do it?'''