Lottie Moss doesn't sleep when she goes on vacation.

The 21-year-old model insists she is a ''tough cookie'' who would rather go out partying than relax and once stayed away for two whole days.

She told Grazia magazine: ''The longest time I've ever stayed awake is 48 hours. I'm a tough cookie - a tough girl.

''When you are on holiday, you sometimes don't have time to sleep. You have a half-hour nap and then you're up again.''

Lottie admitted she would ''really like'' to be someone who enjoys unwinding alone at home but she'd really much rather be out socialising.

She said: ''I'd really like to be that person who loves going home after a long, hard day to have a bath. But that's just not me. It's just not the way I was born.

''I've just come back from Los Angeles and I haven't seen my friends in a while so I like to come home, put on a pair of heels and go out for drinks in Chelsea...

''I often come home expecting to have one glass and somebody tells me that they're out and I'm like, 'Great - so am I!' ''

While the blonde beauty also revealed she needs a lot of sleep to ''function'' properly, she's fortunate because she can nod off anywhere.

She added: ''I need a lot of sleep to function - about eight to 10 hours.

''I can sleep literally anywhere. When I'm on a plane, I put the sleep mask on and I'm out like a light.

''My friend once came round after we'd been on a night out - she was speaking to me for about 20 minutes before she realised I was passed out, dead to the world.''