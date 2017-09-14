Lorde's 'Supercut' is featured on this year's 'FIFA 18' soundtrack.

The New Zealand singer's hit from her 2017 album 'Melodrama' is among the star-studded tracklisting on EA Sports' new incarnation of its' annual football game.

Lorde is joined by Glastonbury act Run The Jewels, newcomer Tom Grennan, The xx, and indie groups War On Drugs and Alt J.

And from Thursday (14.09.17) fans of the title can enjoy a sampling of the game's hot new soundtrack through the official FIFA Spotify profile.

'FIFA 18' will be released on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One on September 29.

Last week, EA Sports has announced the improvements to Career Mode in 'FIFA 18', with the biggest improvements being to the mode revolve around transfers with negotiations now taking place in real-time with an interactive cut scene as opposed to the old method of submitting an offer for a player and then having to wait for a response.

The developers hope this will replicate the excitement of transfer deadline day in leagues around the world as the selling club and the player's agent will all be involved.

Once a transfer is completed, you'll be treated to a ''dynamic news clip,'' imitating those seen in real-world sports coverage when a player or manager gives a press conference announcing a new signing.

The ''dynamic news clips'' will also be shown when a team member wins a Player of the Month award or when the gamer wins a trophy.

For more information on the release of 'FIFA 18' head to EASports.com/uk/fifa.

'FIFA 18' full tracklisting:

alt-J - Deadcrush

Avelino - Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy

Bad Sounds - Wages

Baloji - L'Hiver Indien

BØRNS - Faded Heart

Cut Copy - Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)

Django Django - Tic Tac Toe

IDER - King Ruby

Kimbra - Top Of The World

Kovic - Drown

Lorde - Supercut

Mondo Cozmo - Automatic

Mura Masa - helpline feat. Tom Tripp

ODESZA - La Ciudad

Off Bloom - Falcon Eye

Oliver Heart Attack feat. De La Soul

Outsider - Miol Mor Mara

Perfume Genius - Slip Away

Phantoms - Throw It In The Fire

Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment

RAC - Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia

Residente - Dagombas en Tamale

Rex Orange County - Never Enough

Run The Jewels - Mean Demeanor

Sir Sly - &Run

Slowdive - Star Roving

Sneakbo feat. Giggs - Active

Sofi Tukker - Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO

Superorganism Something For Your M.I.N.D.

Tash Sultana - Jungle

Témé Tan - Ça Va Pas La Tête?

The Amazons - Stay With Me

The National - The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

The War On Drugs - Holding On

The xx - Dangerous

Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For

Toothless - Sisyphus

Vessels - Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips

Washed Out - Get Lost