Lorde has been revealed to be one of the main artists to feature on the 'FIFA 18' soundtrack alongside The xx, Django Django, Alt-J and The Amazons.
Lorde's 'Supercut' is featured on this year's 'FIFA 18' soundtrack.
The New Zealand singer's hit from her 2017 album 'Melodrama' is among the star-studded tracklisting on EA Sports' new incarnation of its' annual football game.
Lorde is joined by Glastonbury act Run The Jewels, newcomer Tom Grennan, The xx, and indie groups War On Drugs and Alt J.
And from Thursday (14.09.17) fans of the title can enjoy a sampling of the game's hot new soundtrack through the official FIFA Spotify profile.
'FIFA 18' will be released on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One on September 29.
Last week, EA Sports has announced the improvements to Career Mode in 'FIFA 18', with the biggest improvements being to the mode revolve around transfers with negotiations now taking place in real-time with an interactive cut scene as opposed to the old method of submitting an offer for a player and then having to wait for a response.
The developers hope this will replicate the excitement of transfer deadline day in leagues around the world as the selling club and the player's agent will all be involved.
Once a transfer is completed, you'll be treated to a ''dynamic news clip,'' imitating those seen in real-world sports coverage when a player or manager gives a press conference announcing a new signing.
The ''dynamic news clips'' will also be shown when a team member wins a Player of the Month award or when the gamer wins a trophy.
For more information on the release of 'FIFA 18' head to EASports.com/uk/fifa.
'FIFA 18' full tracklisting:
alt-J - Deadcrush
Avelino - Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
Bad Sounds - Wages
Baloji - L'Hiver Indien
BØRNS - Faded Heart
Cut Copy - Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
Django Django - Tic Tac Toe
IDER - King Ruby
Kimbra - Top Of The World
Kovic - Drown
Lorde - Supercut
Mondo Cozmo - Automatic
Mura Masa - helpline feat. Tom Tripp
ODESZA - La Ciudad
Off Bloom - Falcon Eye
Oliver Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
Outsider - Miol Mor Mara
Perfume Genius - Slip Away
Phantoms - Throw It In The Fire
Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment
RAC - Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
Residente - Dagombas en Tamale
Rex Orange County - Never Enough
Run The Jewels - Mean Demeanor
Sir Sly - &Run
Slowdive - Star Roving
Sneakbo feat. Giggs - Active
Sofi Tukker - Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
Superorganism Something For Your M.I.N.D.
Tash Sultana - Jungle
Témé Tan - Ça Va Pas La Tête?
The Amazons - Stay With Me
The National - The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
The War On Drugs - Holding On
The xx - Dangerous
Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For
Toothless - Sisyphus
Vessels - Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
Washed Out - Get Lost
