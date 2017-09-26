Lord Alan Sugar has claimed his American counterpart President Donald Trump was fired from 'Celebrity Apprentice' before he even announced his bid for the presidency in June 2015.
President Donald Trump was ''fired'' from 'Celebrity Apprentice' before making his bid for the presidency, Lord Alan Sugar has claimed.
Lord Sugar - who is the businessman who hires and fires on 'The Apprentice' in the UK - has claimed there was an ''an air of mystique'' about the 71-year-old businessman's exit from the NBC show and is convinced he was dropped from the programme before he announced he was running for the White House in June 2015.
Speaking at the launch of the new series of the British 'Apprentice' in London on Tuesday (26.09.17), Lord Sugar said: ''There's an air of mystique before Trump went into the presidency race. Apparently NBC had fired him from the 'Apprentice' anyway but it got caught up in a bit of smoke and mirrors.''
However, Trump claimed at the time that he had decided to walk away from the game show because NBC were unhappy about his political ambitions.
The show was recommissioned and bosses decided to hire Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, as the new host but, following a plunge in ratings, he has since stepped down.
Although the future of the programme is currently up in the air following the actor's departure, Lord Sugar believes producers have actually decided to axe it
He explained: ''We're completely different people. That's why the UK Apprentice is a success and the American Apprentice has actually been canned at the moment. Schwarzenegger did it and NBC have just dropped it now.''
Meanwhile, the 70-year-old business magnate couldn't resist poking fun at his American counterpart and quipped that he's terrible at managing people, especially since becoming the 45th President of the United States.
Speaking of Trump, Lord Sugar said: ''He hasn't had to fire people, they have just left. He's gone through quite a few people - he has quite a simple process: If you don't agree with him, you're out. It's as simple as that. At the moment, his communication skills with Kim Jong-un are quite comical. They should make a show over it.''
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...