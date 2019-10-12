A singer-songwriter has written an album based on her battle with depression.

Stephie Grace, 44, dropped her LP 'We're Not Meant To Do This Alone' on World Mental Health Day (10.10.19) as a way to document her on-going fight with low mood, OCD and anxiety on a daily basis and help others talk about their issues.

She said: ''I've had mental health issues since the age of nine and I was doing fine for about 10 years, then there were a lot of triggers and I fell off the end of the world. For the first time in 11 years I started counselling and it really helped me. I also used music as a way to get through this time.

''Three years ago I decided to write an album and decided to make it about my journey to try to help other people.''

Stephie, from London, spent 18 months writing her songs and collaborated with a number of up-and-coming singers, including Tom Read and Bryony Dunn.

Her songs tackle the issues surrounding depression and what it is like to suffer from the illness. Her album is inspiring, positive and hopeful.

She added: ''World Mental Health Day seemed a powerful day to release the album and inspire other people. All my songs are very frank and from the heart and half the money from the sale of the album will go to Rethink Mental Illness.''