Logic is to become a father for the first time.

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II - revealed the news in lyrics for his latest song, freestyle rap 'No Pressure'.

At the end of the track, he raps: ''And I'm having a little baby. Surprise! It's a little baby boy.''

Logic also referred to his upcoming son in other lyrics, dropping a huge hint his boy will also be called Robert like him and his father.

He raps: ''I wear this 24-karat solid gold rollie for my son as an heirloom.

''Welcome little Bobby to the world.''

Logic hasn't confirmed who the mother of his baby is but he is currently dating clothing designer Brittney Noell, and the couple secured a marriage licence in late July.

Brittney had a bachelorette party in San Diego in June, and an engagement ring could clearly be seen on her finger, but the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

It will be Logic's second marriage as he was previously married to Jessica Andrea, but they split after two years.

In March 2018, the couple confirmed in a statement: ''After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue. At the same time, we would like to shut down the speculation and potential internet clickbait as to the 'why' and how this happened, or the 'who might have done what to whom.' It's very simple: it just didn't work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives. And to all the fans: don't be sad. Be happy that we could peacefully end this chapter of our relationship, beginning a new one full of love and happiness. There will be no displays of anger or hatred that tear people apart; the public will not be made to choose sides. There are no sides, there is just us. Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each other for the rest of our lives.''