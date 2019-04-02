Lloren is confident she can be the first contestant from 'The Voice UK' to have hits.

The 27-year-old singer - formerly known as Lauren Bannon - wants to be more than ''just a pretty voice from a TV show'' and is determined to use the ''platform'' she gained after appearing on the ITV talent show last year to become a major pop star and buck the trend which has seen all the winners and other hopefuls fail in their attempts to crack the UK charts.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I hope so, I think many people assume when you've got so far on a television show, you've made it. When really it actually takes a lot of time and hard work - that kind of exposure can only be the beginning.

''I'm grateful to the show for giving me a platform, but I'm aware to cut it as an artist I've got to be more than just a pretty voice from a TV show.''

The 'Into The Fire' singer has been watching the latest series of the show and is backing her former mentor Olly Murs to win this weekend's final with either of his two acts, Molly Hocking and Jimmy Balito. They are up against Sir Tom Jones' two hopefuls, Bethzienna and Deana.

When asked if she has been watching this year's show, she said: ''When I get time too. Obviously, I'm Team Olly all the way.''

As for whether she and the 'Dear Darlin'' hitmaker - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2009 - stay in touch, she said: ''Of course, we still talk and I saw him at an event a few months ago!''

Lloren also revealed that Olly often offers up his advice about the music business and she appreciates it even though it isn't always ''the most helpful''.

She said: ''Olly and I had the same agent and I asked him for some advice on his thoughts within the industry. His advice isn't always most helpful, but his heart is always in the right place.''

Lloren's 'Into The Fire' music video is available via her YouTube channel and the track is available on all streaming platforms now.