Lizzo scooped two awards at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker was honoured with the prizes for Video of the Year for her iconic 'Juice' music video and Album/Mixtape of the Year for 'Cuz I Love You'.

However, it was Chris Brown who took home the most accolades at the ceremony held at the Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Sunday (17.11.19).

The 30-year-old singer's Drake collaboration 'No Guidance' was named Song of the Year, Best Collaboration Performance and Best Dance Performance.

Beyonce was honoured with the prestigious Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for 'BROWN SKIN GIRL', which features SAINt JHN and Wizkid, and also marked the second time the R&B superstar has collaborated with her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who sings on the track.

The song was featured on 'The Lion King: The Gift', which Beyoncé - who also has two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z - released following her starring role as Nala in the photorealistic animated remake of 'The Lion King'.

Meanwhile, Khalid and H.E.R. were named Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The latter tweeted: ''Mood after winning my @SoulTrain award tonight! Thank you so much!!!!! #SoulTrainAwards (sic)''

And Cardi B's 'Money' received the Rhythm and Bars Award, beating 21 Savage and J. Cole's 'A Lot', Meek Mill and Drake's 'Going Bad', Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby's 'Cash S***' and the latter's solo record 'Suge'.

The evening saw performances from the likes of Wale, Jeremih, Queen Naija, Boyz II Men, Kelly Price, Morris Day, Keyshia Cole, and Le'Andria Johnson.

An abridged list of the winners is as follows:

Rhythm and Bars Award - Cardi B - 'Money'

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist - H.E.R.

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist - Khalid

Album/Mixtape of the Year - Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

Video of the Year - Lizzo - 'Juice'

Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award - Beyonce, SAINt JHN and Wizkid - 'Brown Skin Girl'

Song of the Year - Chris Brown and Drake - 'No Guidance'

Best Collaboration Performance - Chris Brown and Drake - 'No Guidance'

Best Dance Performance - Chris Brown and Drake - 'No Guidance'