Award-winning pop star Lizzo wore Lorraine Schwartz-designed diamonds to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Lizzo wore a Lorraine Schwartz-designed diamond necklace, custom diamond earrings and diamond rings to the Grammy Awards on Sunday (26.01.20).
The 31-year-old singer - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - was one of the star attractions at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where she teamed a white beaded gown by Atelier Versace with diamonds worth more than $2 million.
Priyanka Chopra was another of the big-name attendees at the awards bash who opted to wear Lorraine Schwartz-designed diamonds.
The Hollywood star - who is married to Nick Jonas - donned pink and white diamonds worth $1 million for the occasion, whilst Heidi Klum was seen sporting Schwartz's diamonds on a long chain, which she matched with a diamond bracelet and multiple rings.
In total, the model's diamonds are valued at around $2.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, Lizzo previously admitted that ''self-love'' is important to her mental wellbeing.
The pop star explained: ''I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself.
''I didn't love who I was. And the reason I didn't love who I was is because I was told I wasn't lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television ... by lack of representation.
''My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasising about being other people. But you can't live your life trying to be somebody else. What's the point?''
