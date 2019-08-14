Lizzo wants to date a member of the Hemsworth family - but insists she won't ''mess with'' Miley Cyrus' estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.
Miley, 26, and the 'Hunger Games' actor split over the weekend after less than a year of marriage, and although the 'Truth Hurts' singer is keen to find a member of the hunky family for herself, she won't be treading on her musical pal's toes.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Project', the 31-year-old rapper said: ''I'm going to find a Hemsworth cousin. I'm going to find the Hemsworth younger brother and see what's up. [I'm] not messing with Miley's man, I need my own Hemsworth.''
Unfortunately for Lizzo, both Liam's older brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth are also spoken for, with Chris married to Elsa Pataky, and Luke having been married to Samantha Hemsworth for over a decade.
Meanwhile, Liam recently confirmed his and Miley's split, and insisted he wouldn't be speaking about the matter any further.
Sharing a picture of a beach with a beautiful sunset in the background, he wrote: ''Hi all
Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.
This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.
Peace and Love. (sic)''
The 29-year-old star is believed to be ''heartbroken'' by the break up, especially after Miley was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy on the same day their split was announced.
A source said: ''Liam is heartbroken that she moved on so quickly and so publicly. Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam.''
