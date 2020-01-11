Lizzo wants people to ''dance and smile'' after a ''rough start'' to the year.

The 'Juice' hitmaker has been left devastated by the recent bushfires in Australia - which has seen homes destroyed, animals wiped out and people killed - so she would like to see people have some fun to take their minds off the tragic start to 2020.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''It just feels like there's one tragedy on top of another, lots of fear right now and uncertainty in the world. It's been a rough start to the year and I think we all need to dance, we all need to smile.''

The 31-year-old singer recently took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank, where she helped volunteers pack food hampers.

Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: ''Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support (sic)''

And helping out at the foodbank isn't the only thing she's done to support the victims of the horrific fires as she also attempted to raise awareness about global warming.

In an impassioned video, she shared: ''Good morning from Brisbane, Australia, Queensland. Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what's happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis. I don't want to politicise anything. This isn't a political issue at this point, this is a human issue. The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world. They don't rise into the atmosphere and suddenly float out of the Australian borderlines and go, 'Oh, no, this is an Australian issue, let's just hover around Australia.' No, these CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth. All of our atmosphere, all of our air. I think sometimes we have a really micro almost nationalist view of what's going on and I think sometimes you look at something that's happening in another country you automatically go, 'Oh, well, you know that's not going to happen to us, that's not our problem, that's another country.' But we're all connected on this planet. This is the Earth and we share this as a home.''