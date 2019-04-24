Lizzo would love to collaborate with Adele - but won't be sliding into her DMs.

The 'Juice' hitmaker, flautist and twerker might have the British singer at the top of her wish-list of people to work with, but she has banned herself from sending direct messages on social media ever since she sent something to Drake whilst drunk - before un-sending it.

Asked who she wants to work with the most by Busy Phillips on 'Busy Tonight', she replied: ''Adele, b*tch!''

Quizzed on whether she has contacted the 'Hello' hitmaker online, Lizzo continued: ''I used to slide into DMs.

''I slid into Drake's DMs, but it was bold. I was drunk and I was just like, 'Let's just see if this motherf***er can sing.''

According to the 30-year-old rapper, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker followed her shortly after and is a fan of her music.

She continued: ''And I sent him a DM ... this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that ... but he likes my songs.''

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently released her debut album 'Cuz I Love You' to acclaim and is currently on a world tour.

The 'Tempo' singer heads to the UK next month, with a show at O2 Ritz Manchester on May 26 and London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on May 27.

The viral star is also set to play Glastonbury in Somerset this June and Lovebox Festival in London in July.

Speaking previously about what she has coming up, she spilled: ''I just have a s**t tonne of shows and festivals.

''I'm coming back to London and Manchester.

''I'm doing Lovebox Festival and Glastonbury but I don't think that's announced so, whatever - you just got the scoop, b***h.

''I'm going to be everywhere. The tour has sold out already so bring it on.''

The 30-year-old American star described her live show as going to church to twerk.

She quipped: ''It's church with a twerk, that's what I say.''