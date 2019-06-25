Lizzo believes it's ''important'' to show ''emotional vulnerability''.

The 31-year-old singer revealed on social media last week that she was feeling ''sad as f**k'' and ''depressed'', and has now said her decision to be honest about her emotions comes as she wants people, especially those of colour, to ''have the space to be vulnerable''.

She said: ''Honestly, I just feel like it's important for black women to show emotional vulnerability. We are taught to be so strong and we are always showing our strength, and I love that about us, but I also want us to have the space to be vulnerable, the space to be sad, the space to cry and be human.''

Lizzo's message has inspired people to reach out for help when they need it, and the star hopes her message continues to help others.

Speaking to E! News, she added: ''There is strength in vulnerability and sexiness in vulnerability. [I hope people can] talk to somebody or talk to a counsellor or actually confront their depression.''

In her messages on social media, the 'Juice' hitmaker said she felt as though the world was ''ghosting'' her.

She wrote: ''I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection... it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes. Sad af today. But this too shall pass. S/O all the messages of love. Thank you.

''I'm depressed and there's no one I can talk to because there's nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts. (sic)''

Lizzo then returned to social media a day later to share her reaction to all the support she received since making the honest post.

She wrote: ''I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love.

''I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between... but it's a wave joy sadness joy sadness and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy. I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy. But I love that I'm more emotionally honest lately. I love that I can use my sadness constructively in real time for gratitude.''