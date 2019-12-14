Lizzo tried to flirt with Niall Horan at a radio station in London.
Lizzo told Niall Horan he could ''smash'' her when they first met.
The former One Direction singer has admitted he was left a little red faced when he bumped into the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker at a radio station in London and he complemented her on her vocals - only for her to turn things sexual between them.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', Niall, 26, said: ''I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio. And she was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well. And someone said, 'Oh, Lizzo's here! She'd love to meet you.' We're passing in the corridor, I was like, 'Ah! Lovely to meet you!' Gave her a big hug. 'You're voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You're absolutely smashing it.' And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, 'You can smash this!' And I was just like, fair play. I actually started blushing myself!''
Lizzo recently admitted she used to be really shy as a teenager but is now getting better at opening up and being more vulnerable.
She said previously: ''I was the worst communicator, emotionally, when I was younger. I would stop talking to my family; I would stop talking to my friends. I would go deeper and deeper into that dark place, and the deeper I went, the harder it was to reach out of it.''
The rapper exudes confidence, and thinks self-love is important, especially because she used to want to ''change everything'' about her appearance.
She said: ''I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn't love who I was. And the reason I didn't love who I was is because I was told I wasn't lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television...by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasising about being other people. But you can't live your life trying to be somebody else. What's the point?''
