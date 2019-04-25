Lizzo is set to make her live-action film debut as she joins the cast of 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.
The 30-year-old singer has joined the cast of the upcoming crime drama which already stars the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart.
The plot is inspired by the New York Magazine article 'The Hustlers at Scores' and the STX Entertainment film is set in the late 2000s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and will follow a group of strippers who plot to steal tens of thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients.
'Juice' hitmaker Lizzo had her first ever movie role voicing a character in the upcoming animated musical 'Uglydolls'. It is yet to be confirmed who she will play in 'Hustlers'.
Lorene Scafaria will helm the project and penned the script based on the 2015 article by Jessica Pressler and shooting is already underway in New York City.
Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, previously said of the film's cast: ''We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast.''
This news follows the release of Lizzo's third album 'Cuz I Love You' and a string of Coachella performances and the 'Like A Girl' singer previously let slip that she'll be performing at this year's Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, South West England, this June.
She previously spilled: ''I just have a s**t tonne of shows and festivals. I'm coming back to London and Manchester. I'm doing Lovebox Festival and Glastonbury but I don't think that's announced so, whatever - you just got the scoop, b***h. I'm going to be everywhere. The tour has sold out already so bring it on.''
