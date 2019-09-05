Lizzo thought her skin would ''never come back'' after a makeup disaster.

The 31-year-old singer has admitted she never used to remove her makeup before bed when she was on tour, but learned the hard way that cleaning her face was important when her skin became ''red and irritated''.

She explained to The New York Times: ''I was on the road, and I was sleeping in my makeup a bunch. It was so embarrassing. What am I, a child? And I was waking up and thinking I'm invincible, nothing can happen to me! Then one day my face broke out - not even broke out in acne, but red and irritated. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is what happens when you party all night and you don't wash off your makeup.''

The 'Juice' hitmaker was ''scared'' by the look of her skin and feared it would never return to normal, but after going through ''skin rehab'', she thankfully managed to get her face looking healthy once again.

She added: ''I went through skin rehab. Listen, I was in face masks - the Peter Thomas Roth green tea face mask, literally every night. It was really scary. I thought my skin would never come back.''

Lizzo now swears by an extensive skincare routine that includes plenty of Sunday Riley products, including face washes and oils.

She said: ''I told my makeup artist, Alexx Mayo: I really have to get serious about my skin care, and he introduced me to the Sunday Riley products.

''I have the C.E.O. Glow oil - it's so sick. There's vitamin C and turmeric in it. I'm obsessed with the way vitamin C smells - like oranges. I love oils in general. Black girls, we're always using cocoa butter, coconut oil and shea butter on our bodies. I'm an oily bitch.

''If it's night, I use Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip face wash. I have the whole Sunday Riley system now. I don't mix systems. I would mix if I felt like it, but if it works for me, I don't mess with it.''