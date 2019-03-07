Lizzo has criticised designers who refuse to dress plus-size women and has praised the body-positive movement because it has ''changed the game'' for females around the world.
Lizzo has slammed designers who refuse to dress plus-size women.
The 'Juice' hitmaker has insisted that she is not interested in wearing a designer's garments if they aren't size inclusive and has praised the body-positive movement because it has ''changed the game'' for women around the world.
She said: ''If you're not making clothes for me, and if you don't want to make clothes for me, I don't want to wear your [designs]. I look good in other [things] anyway. But call me if you want to dress me. If you want to change the game and dress a fat body, call me.
''The body-positive movement is the body-positive movement, and we high five. We're parallel. But my movement is my movement. When all the dust has settled on the groundbreaking-ness, I'm going to still be doing this. I'm not going to suddenly change. I'm going to still be telling my life story through music.
''And if that's body positive to you, amen. That's feminist to you, amen. If that's pro-black to you, amen. Because ma'am, I'm all of those things.''
The 30-year-old rapper also explained that she will only wear ''black hair'' now because it makes a ''bigger mark'' in representing black women.
Speaking to Allure magazine, she added: ''I wear black hair. I don't wear any other kind of hair anymore. I think it's really important as a black woman to do that because black women representing black things makes a bigger mark. We're going to represent for us, by us. My brother, my sister, my mother and father - they all had completely different hair textures, and they [were] all softer than mine. My mom had really long hair that she always pressed out. My dad had a long ponytail, wavy hair.''
