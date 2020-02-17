Chart-topping pop star Lizzo has slammed the hypocrisy of body-shaming men.
The 31-year-old singer - who has become a high-profile advocate for body positivity over recent years - has taken aim at male body-shamers, saying that men don't face the same level of scrutiny as their female counterparts.
She said: ''What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don't talk about your d**k sizes, do we?''
Lizzo feels that historically, strong women have always been marginalised by society.
The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker told Brazil's TV Folha: ''I don't think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicised just to be sexual ... you know what I mean? Just to exist.''
Lizzo insisted she truly appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of other women who have allowed her to speak her mind.
She said: ''Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I'm able to do what I do because of those great women.''
Meanwhile, Lizzo recently claimed her priorities have shifted since Kobe Bryant's death.
The singer paid tribute to the late sports star - who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January - during the Grammy Awards, where she won the Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance gongs.
As she collected her Best Pop Solo Performance award, Lizzo told the crowd: ''I want to say this whole week I was lost in my problems and then in an instant all that can go away and your priorities really shift.
''Today all my little problems I thought were as big as the world were gone. I realised people are hurting right now.''
