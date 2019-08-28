Lizzo used to image search for women with ''thick thighs'' and ''back fat'' online.

The 'Juice' hitmaker started to love herself after she went on the internet and realised there are women of all shapes and sizes and they're all ''beautiful.''

Speaking to Glamour, the 31-year-old singer said: ''When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not. I'm just fine.' I'm just me. I'm just sexy. I don't like it when people think it's hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don't like it when people are shocked that I'm doing it.

''Back in the day, all you really had were the modelling agencies. I think that's why it made everything so limited for what was considered beautiful. It was controlled from this one space. But now we have the internet. If you want to see somebody who's beautiful who looks like you, go on the internet and just type something in. Type in 'blue hair'. Type in 'thick thighs'. Type in 'back fat'. You'll find yourself reflected. That's what I did to help find the beauty in myself.''

Although she has a new-found love for herself, Lizzo has admitted it's a struggle trying to find someone to date because the world is full of ''fakes.''

She said recently: ''No one tried to holler at me before all this s**t, so if you're trying to holler at me now, I don't trust it. There's gotta be something real about you, or you gotta be fine as hell, either or. No shade to the guy last night but he didn't meet that criteria. I definitely understand more and more why famous people be f**king, because it's such an interesting world. I think it's hard to understand what it's like to have a connection with somebody outside of all of this s**t.

''Famous people connect with millions of people at a time and everybody is in love with them and everybody wants you and everybody wanna smash and everybody wanna be your best friend, so it's really hard to kind of cipher through the bulls**t and find the real people. But, I mean, even famous people can be bulls**tters, so I don't know. I might just have to marry myself again. That's another music video.''