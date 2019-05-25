Lizzo's DMs are full of f**kboys.

The 31-year-old singer revealed that she has been inundated with attention from the opposite sex after finding fame, telling TMZ that her Instagram Direct Messages are ''full of f**kboys''.

Life appears to be imitating art for the star, whose song 'Juice' includes the lyrics: ''I think he got lost in my DMs, You better come get your man, I think he wanna be way more than friends.''

Speaking during her interview on Power 105.1's 'The Breakfast Club', Lizzo insisted that ''f**kboys'' are attracted to her, because she is ''thick and rich''.

And the star revealed she is now feeling body confident, since she can afford ''cute clothes''.

She said: ''I was always a big girl, but now it's like, sh*t, I'm popping, I got cute-ass clothes. But it was harder when I was younger. All I had was Dress Barn and Walmart. Who thought it was a good idea to call it Dress Barn: Am I a cow?! Am I a horse?''

Lizzo is set to star in the movie 'Hustlers' with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B and admitted that she wanted to strip off in the film

Revealing that she received private pole dancing lessons before filming, she said: ''I'm surprisingly naturally talented. I wanted to show more skin, actually [so asked the production crew] 'Can I just pull my titty out here?' I don't be wanting to pull my titties out. But here's the thing, it's not a big deal for me to pull my titties out.''