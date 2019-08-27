Lizzo's manicurist wanted the star's nails to ''complement'' her different outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 31-year-old musician stunned in a red sequinned gown on the red carpet on Monday night (26.08.19) before switching into a yellow bodysuit and booties as she took to the stage to perform 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell', and Eri Ishizu has revealed her thought process when it came to the grape purple shade she picked out.

Speaking to Refinery29, she explained: ''With Lizzo's various looks throughout the evening, we wanted to choose a fun shade that would also complement each outfit, starting with her bold sequin gown and matching feather boa on the red carpet.

''We topped the look off with Essie Gel-Setter Top Coat for an ultra-high-shine finish.''

Meanwhile, the 'Juice' hitmaker drank tequila from a bedazzled bottle on stage during her ''spiritual'' performance at the VMAs.

Lizzo revealed she was limited to just ''one shot'' of the Mexican spirit and she needed it for some Dutch courage before her speech about self-love.

She said: ''So this is a bottle of tequila. Now here's the tea: I wasn't allowed to have a full bottle of tequila, so we had one shot [in here].

''And I took the whole shot on accident right before my speech. So I was lit! Whatever I said, I don't remember.''

In her speech before her performance, which saw the star and her twerking troupe dance in front of a giant booty inflatable, Lizzo said: ''I'm tired of the bull**** and I don't have to know your story to know that you are tired of the bull**** too.

''It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back. So I want to take this opportunity to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell!''