Lizzo's head-piece was ''hand-painted'' just an hour before the 2019 BET Awards red carpet on Sunday night (23.06.19).

The 31-year-old singer - who was nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist prize at the event - stepped out wearing a puff-sleeved mini dress that featured a block wood-grain pattern at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, and the musician partnered her look with an oversized oval fascinator to match her iconic ensemble, which was created last-minute by celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain.

Shelby said: ''Honestly, this is the Baby Jesus of all hairstyles. This my favourite hair. I made sure to take my time and prayed to Jesus, hoping I would get this wood grain right.

''I've never done this type of look before, so this was all new to me, but I really wanted to get creative and try something new. I literally hand-painted the piece with my sister only an hour before red carpet.''

And Lizzo wanted to pay homage to her Texan roots by ''showcasing'' the wood-grain effect in her hair and clothes.

Speaking to E! News, on the carpet: ''Lizzo is truly from Houston, Texas, and she wanted to showcase that in her look 'wood grain,' so we had to bring that to her hair.''

The 'Juice' hitmaker always has an ''idea'' for what look she wants to wear for an event, and the hair guru insisted that they always ''play'' with her locks to make sure they get it perfect.

She added: ''Lizzo normally tells me an idea and I always run with it, like 'Shelby, I wanna wear all wood grain!' So I'm like, 'Well then, let's paint your hair wood grain too!' We like to play.''