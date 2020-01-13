Lizzo has found Australia's response to the bushfire crisis ''inspiring''.

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker - who took some time out from her gigs Down Under to volunteer at Melbourne's Foodbank last week - admitted it was a ''dream come true'' to visit the country so she wanted to do ''more than just play shows'', especially in the wake of the devastating blazes that have been sweeping through the nation for several months.

Lizzo initially worried it would be the ''wrong time'' to be in Australia, but she's glad she came as she's learned a lot from seeing the way people have united due to the fires.

Speaking on 'The Project', she said: ''Even as I was coming here, I knew that I would do more than just play shows. I was like, yo, I cannot come to this amazing country and not give everything I can, because I've always wanted to come to Australia.

''This is a dream come true to me, and I have been looking forward to this trip. To see everything that's happening, I thought maybe it was the wrong time. But there is no such thing as the wrong time.

''Australia has helped me so much and the people here have helped me understand self-love even more.

''Like the self-love Australia has is incredible, so you guys have really come together and it has been very inspiring to watch.''

And the 31-year-old star loves Australia so much, she's on the hunt for a boyfriend there.

She joked: ''Who have I got to marry to get that dual citizenship?''

Lizzo previously described the fires as a ''global crisis''.

Speaking in a video shared online, she said: ''I just want to say that this is a global crisis. I don't want to politicise anything. This isn't a political issue at this point, this is a human issue.

''The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world. They don't rise into the atmosphere and suddenly float out of the Australian borderlines and go, 'Oh, no, this is an Australian issue, let's just hover around Australia.'

''No, these CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth. All of our atmosphere, all of our air. I think sometimes we have a really micro almost nationalist view of what's going on and I think sometimes you look at something that's happening in another country you automatically go, 'Oh, well, you know that's not going to happen to us, that's not our problem, that's another country.' But we're all connected on this planet. This is the Earth and we share this as a home.''