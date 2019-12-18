Lizzo has joked she is melting after Harry Styles called her ''amazing''.

The 25-year-old singer discussed his admiration for Lizzo on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge before performing a cover of her hit song 'Juice' and Lizzo, 31, could not contain her excitement.

Harry said: ''I just think she's amazing, she's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.''

Lizzo retweeted a post from the BBC Radio 1 Twitter account with the quote and wrote: ''melts''.

Lizzo is also a huge fan of Harry's One Direction bandmates and recently gave a shoutout to ''fine ass'' Louis Tomlinson, 27, when they performed on the same bill at the Live Life Love concert in Nashville.

Speaking from the stage, she said: ''Shoutout to... fine ass Louis Tomlinson. He fine, amirite?..''

And she also got flirtatious with Niall Horan when they first met.

Niall, 26, said: ''I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio. And she was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well. And someone said, 'Oh, Lizzo's here! She'd love to meet you.' We're passing in the corridor, I was like, 'Ah! Lovely to meet you!' Gave her a big hug. 'Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You're absolutely smashing it.' And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, 'You can smash this!' And I was just like, fair play. I actually started blushing myself!''

Meanwhile, during the chat with DJ Clara Amfo on the Live Lounge, Harry also spoke about the difficulty of picking between the songs from his self-titled debut solo album and his follow-up 'Fine Line' for his new tour.

He explained: ''I think as soon as you have more than one album, you have to accept that you're not gonna be playing somebody's favourite song because you're gonna have to start cutting some. But I'm excited to like, play with it and work out what's best.''

The star, who also performed his singles 'Light's Up' and 'Adore You', along with a cover of Sir Paul McCartney's 'A Wonderful Christmas Time' on the show, spoke about his surprisingly low-key Christmas wish.

He said: ''I've had a bag that I've had for like six years, I've taken on every tour with me and the zip's been broken for two years. It's got a massive hole in the top, so I asked my sister Gemma to fix the zip as my Christmas present.''