Lizzo is still in shock after Beyonce and Jay-Z turned up and watched her Made in America festival set from side of stage on Sunday (01.
Lizzo lost her ''f***ing mind'' when Beyonce and Jay-Z watched her from side of stage.
The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker couldn't believe it when her idol and her husband came to see her performance at Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday (01.09.19).
Alongside pictures of the high-profile duo enjoying her set, Lizzo wrote on Instagram: ''Swipe to lose your f***ing mind.''
The 'Juice' hitmaker previously admitted that whilst it's a compliment to be compared to the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker, she thinks that takes away their own brilliance.
She tweeted: ''Spoiler alert: it's because Beyoncé is already Beyoncé.
''There will never be a next Beyoncé. And I've worked too hard to be Lizzo to just become somebody else.''
Quizzed on her comment in an interview, Lizzo explained: ''First of all, do (compare me to Beyoncé).
''I mean, if you're gonna compare me to Beyonce that's great.
''I think human beings need to relate things to each other.
''We need reference or else ... If I see something like, 'What does it taste like?' If I'm eating duck, they'll be like, 'Tastes like chicken.' Ok.''
The 'Jerome' singer added that she has ''worked so hard to be Lizzo'' to be called ''the next Beyonce''.
She said: ''I reject those statements because my whole entire career is about individuality and it is about me, like, being me.
''So, how can I be me if I'm the next Beyoncé?
''I've worked so hard to be Lizzo. It's almost unfair to take Lizzo away from me and put someone else's name on me.''
Meanwhile, the 'Tempo' rapper recently revealed Rihanna slid into her DMs to congratulate her for her performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker praised Lizzo after she performed a medley of 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell' at the annual music ceremony last week.
She said: ''Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period. I am not going to bother her, 'cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna. She DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good. She said I f***ed the stage like it was my side b***h. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a** line! I might take that line.''
Buoyed by the success of last year's 'Ocean Av', Boston-born Brooklynite Emma Frank releases her fourth album 'Come Back'.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
