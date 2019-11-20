'Truth Hurts' hitmaker Lizzo has been nominated for eight prizes at the Grammy Awards 2020, including best album, best record and best new artist
Lizzo has been nominated for eight prizes at the Grammy Awards 2020.
The 31-year-old star has been recognised for her incredible success with a big presence on the shortlist for next year's ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, including best new artist, and best urban contemporary album for the deluxe edition of 'Cuz I Love You'.
Hit single 'Truth Hurts' is also in the running for the prestigious record of the year gong, which will see Lizzo - who has never been nominated at the Grammys before - competing with the likes of Billie Eilish ('Bad Guy'), Khalid ('Talk'), Bon Iver ('Hey, Ma') and Ariana Grande ('7 Rings').
Rounding off the nominees in that category are 'Sunflower' by Post Malone and Swae Lee, 'Hard Place' by H.E.R. and Lil Nas X and Billy Cyrus' tune 'Old Town Road'.
The track has earned Lizzo a lot of recognition this year, with further nods in song of the year and best pop solo performance categories.
Her Gucci Mane collaboration 'Exactly How I Feel' puts her in the running for best R&B performance, while 'Jerome' is listed for the traditional R&B performance prize.
Alicia Keys will be back to host the prestigious ceremony on January 26, making her the third woman and first female musician to host twice.
Elsewhere, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nominations each, while Ariana Grande, Finneas O'Connell and H.E.R. follow closely behind with five.
Grammy Awards 2020 full nominations:
Album of the Year
Bon Iver - 'i,i'
Lana Del Rey - 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!'
Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go'
H.E.R. - 'I Used to Know Her'
Lil Nas X - '7'
Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'
Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'
Record of the Year
Bon Iver - 'Hey, Ma'
Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'
Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'
H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'
Khalid - 'Talk'
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Post Malone - 'Sunflower'
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga - 'Always Remember Us This Way'
Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'
Brandi Carlile - 'Bring My Flowers Now'
H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'
Taylor Swift - 'Lover'
Lana Del Rey - 'Norman F***ing Rockwell'
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - 'Spirit'
Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'
Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & the Social House - 'Boyfriend'
The Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'
Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]'
Post Malone - 'Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé - 'The Lion King: The Gift'
Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'
Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'
Ed Sheeran - 'No.6 Collaborations Project'
Taylor Swift - 'Lover'
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Andrea Bocelli - 'Sì'
Michael Bublé - 'Love' (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - 'Look Now'
John Legend - 'A Legendary Christmas'
Barbra Streisand - 'Walls'
Best Rap Album
Dreamville - 'Revenge of the Dreamers III'
Meek Mill - 'Championships'
21 Savage - 'I Am > I Was'
Tyler, the Creator - 'IGOR'
YBN Cordae - 'The Lost Boy'
Best Rock Performance
Bones UK - 'Pretty Waste'
Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'
Brittany Howard - 'History Repeats'
Karen O & Danger Mouse - 'Woman'
Rival Sons - 'Too Bad'
Best Metal Performance
Candlemass - 'Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]'
Death Angel - 'Humanicide'
I Prevail - 'Bow Down'
Killswitch Engage - 'Unleashed'
Tool - '7empest'
Best Rock Song
Tool - 'Fear Inoculum'
The 1975 - 'Give Yourself a Try'
Vampire Weekend - 'Harmony Hall'
Brittany Howard - 'History Repeats'
Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'
Best Rock Album
Bring Me the Horizon - 'amo'
Cage the Elephant - 'Social Cues'
The Cranberries - 'In the End'
I Prevail - 'Trauma'
Rival Sons - 'Feral Roots'
Best Alternative Music Album
Big Thief - 'U.F.O.F.'
James Blake - 'Assume Form'
Bon Iver - 'i,i'
Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'
Thom Yorke - 'Anima'
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar - 'Love Again [ft. Brandy]'
H.E.R. - 'Could've Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]'
Lizzo - 'Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]'
Lucky Daye - 'Roll Some Mo'
Anderson .Paak - 'Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]'
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Bj the Chicago Kid - 'Time Today'
India.Arie- 'Steady Love'
Lizzo - 'Jerome'
Lucky Daye - 'Real Games'
PJ Morton - 'Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]'
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. - 'Could've Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]'
Emily King - 'Look At Me Now'
Chris Brown - 'No Guidance [ft. Drake]'
Lucky Daye - 'Roll Some Mo'
PJ Morton - 'Say So [ft. JoJo]'
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Steve Lacy - 'Apollo XXI'
Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'
Georgia Anne Muldrow - 'Overload'
Nao - 'Saturn'
Jessie Reyez - 'Being Human in Public'
Best R&B Album
BJ the Chicago Kid - '1123'
Lucy Daye - 'Painted'
Ella Mai - 'Ella Mai'
PJ Morton - 'Paul'
Anderson .Paak - 'Ventura'
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo - 'Linked'
The Chemical Brothers - 'Got to Keep On'
Medusa - 'Piece of Your heart [ft. Goodboys]'
RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Underwater'
Skrillex and Boys Noize - 'Midnight hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]'
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Apparat - 'LP5'
The Chemical Brothers - 'No Geography'
Flume - 'Hi This is Flume (Mixtape)'
RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Solace'
Tyco - 'Weather'
Best Comedy Album
Jim Gaffigan - 'Quality Time'
Ellen DeGeneres - 'Relatable'
Aziz Ansari - 'Right Now'
Trevor Noah - 'Son of Patricia'
Dave Chapelle - 'Sticks and Stones'
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...