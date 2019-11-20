Lizzo has been nominated for eight prizes at the Grammy Awards 2020.

The 31-year-old star has been recognised for her incredible success with a big presence on the shortlist for next year's ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, including best new artist, and best urban contemporary album for the deluxe edition of 'Cuz I Love You'.

Hit single 'Truth Hurts' is also in the running for the prestigious record of the year gong, which will see Lizzo - who has never been nominated at the Grammys before - competing with the likes of Billie Eilish ('Bad Guy'), Khalid ('Talk'), Bon Iver ('Hey, Ma') and Ariana Grande ('7 Rings').

Rounding off the nominees in that category are 'Sunflower' by Post Malone and Swae Lee, 'Hard Place' by H.E.R. and Lil Nas X and Billy Cyrus' tune 'Old Town Road'.

The track has earned Lizzo a lot of recognition this year, with further nods in song of the year and best pop solo performance categories.

Her Gucci Mane collaboration 'Exactly How I Feel' puts her in the running for best R&B performance, while 'Jerome' is listed for the traditional R&B performance prize.

Alicia Keys will be back to host the prestigious ceremony on January 26, making her the third woman and first female musician to host twice.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nominations each, while Ariana Grande, Finneas O'Connell and H.E.R. follow closely behind with five.

Grammy Awards 2020 full nominations:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver - 'i,i'

Lana Del Rey - 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!'

Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go'

H.E.R. - 'I Used to Know Her'

Lil Nas X - '7'

Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'

Record of the Year

Bon Iver - 'Hey, Ma'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'

H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'

Khalid - 'Talk'

Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Post Malone - 'Sunflower'

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga - 'Always Remember Us This Way'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Brandi Carlile - 'Bring My Flowers Now'

H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'

Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

Lana Del Rey - 'Norman F***ing Rockwell'

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - 'Spirit'

Billie Eilish - 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande - '7 Rings'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Taylor Swift - 'You Need to Calm Down'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & the Social House - 'Boyfriend'

The Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

Lil Nas X - 'Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]'

Post Malone - 'Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé - 'The Lion King: The Gift'

Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'

Ed Sheeran - 'No.6 Collaborations Project'

Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli - 'Sì'

Michael Bublé - 'Love' (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - 'Look Now'

John Legend - 'A Legendary Christmas'

Barbra Streisand - 'Walls'

Best Rap Album

Dreamville - 'Revenge of the Dreamers III'

Meek Mill - 'Championships'

21 Savage - 'I Am > I Was'

Tyler, the Creator - 'IGOR'

YBN Cordae - 'The Lost Boy'

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK - 'Pretty Waste'

Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'

Brittany Howard - 'History Repeats'

Karen O & Danger Mouse - 'Woman'

Rival Sons - 'Too Bad'

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass - 'Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]'

Death Angel - 'Humanicide'

I Prevail - 'Bow Down'

Killswitch Engage - 'Unleashed'

Tool - '7empest'

Best Rock Song

Tool - 'Fear Inoculum'

The 1975 - 'Give Yourself a Try'

Vampire Weekend - 'Harmony Hall'

Brittany Howard - 'History Repeats'

Gary Clark Jr. - 'This Land'

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon - 'amo'

Cage the Elephant - 'Social Cues'

The Cranberries - 'In the End'

I Prevail - 'Trauma'

Rival Sons - 'Feral Roots'

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief - 'U.F.O.F.'

James Blake - 'Assume Form'

Bon Iver - 'i,i'

Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'

Thom Yorke - 'Anima'

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar - 'Love Again [ft. Brandy]'

H.E.R. - 'Could've Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]'

Lizzo - 'Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]'

Lucky Daye - 'Roll Some Mo'

Anderson .Paak - 'Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]'

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Bj the Chicago Kid - 'Time Today'

India.Arie- 'Steady Love'

Lizzo - 'Jerome'

Lucky Daye - 'Real Games'

PJ Morton - 'Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]'

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. - 'Could've Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]'

Emily King - 'Look At Me Now'

Chris Brown - 'No Guidance [ft. Drake]'

Lucky Daye - 'Roll Some Mo'

PJ Morton - 'Say So [ft. JoJo]'

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy - 'Apollo XXI'

Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

Georgia Anne Muldrow - 'Overload'

Nao - 'Saturn'

Jessie Reyez - 'Being Human in Public'

Best R&B Album

BJ the Chicago Kid - '1123'

Lucy Daye - 'Painted'

Ella Mai - 'Ella Mai'

PJ Morton - 'Paul'

Anderson .Paak - 'Ventura'

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo - 'Linked'

The Chemical Brothers - 'Got to Keep On'

Medusa - 'Piece of Your heart [ft. Goodboys]'

RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Underwater'

Skrillex and Boys Noize - 'Midnight hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]'

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Apparat - 'LP5'

The Chemical Brothers - 'No Geography'

Flume - 'Hi This is Flume (Mixtape)'

RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Solace'

Tyco - 'Weather'

Best Comedy Album

Jim Gaffigan - 'Quality Time'

Ellen DeGeneres - 'Relatable'

Aziz Ansari - 'Right Now'

Trevor Noah - 'Son of Patricia'

Dave Chapelle - 'Sticks and Stones'