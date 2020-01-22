Lizzo's life lacked ''purpose'' following the death of her father, causing her to drop out of college because she was ''depressed''.
Lizzo's life lacked ''purpose'' following the death of her father.
The 'Juice' hitmaker's father passed away when she was a student on a music scholarship at the University of Houston, and she has said that the pain of his passing caused her to drop out of college, because she was ''depressed''.
She explained: ''I kind of really gave up. Just because I was depressed. I didn't have a purpose, like I didn't feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, 'Oh can I sleep on your couch,' and that eventually, I got really guilt ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru. That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep.''
But surviving those rough times motivated the 31-year-old singer - who had originally been trying to make it as a contemporary flutist - to make music again, and she turned to a Craigslist advertisement for a band that wanted a singer.
She said: ''It was this band looking for a singer. And I was going to be like, 'OK I'm going to say that I'm a singer.' ''
Lizzo was worried she wouldn't be able to pull it off, but now can't believe it when people say she's ''a singer, not a rapper''.
The 'Truth Hurts' singer told 'CBS This Morning' in an interview which airs Thursday (23.01.20): ''People now are like, 'You're a singer. You're not a rapper,' and I'm like, 'Thanks' because honey, I could not sing. So I just went for it. They were playing and I was like, 'Ahhh,' just singing full throttle. No technique. No intonation. No control. By the end of it, I remember I was like, 'Ahh,' and I was looking around at them and they were like, 'We don't know what you did or said, but you felt it and we like it.' From then on I had to learn how to balance and refine my tools, my instrument.''
Two weeks ahead of Independent Venue Week, Dry Cleaning made 'Britain's Best Small Venue 2015' (NME) the second port of call on their 2020 tour.
Celebrating the birthday of David Bowie with his most legendary songs.