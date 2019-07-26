Lizzo is waiting for the ''right d**k to come along.''

The 31-year-old rapper and singer has admitted she's very much a ''single bitch'' at the moment because she loves her freedom and living independently but she wouldn't say no if a man comes along that blows her mind.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''I'm a very, very single bitch.

''But even if I were in a relationship, I'm a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it.

''But if the right d**k comes along, you better believe I'll put it on my wall.''

Lizzo has been very open in the past about her battle with depression, and recently admitted her key to battling dark days is to tell herself she's ''beautiful'' every day, and to make sure she ''communicates'' with her loved ones.

She said previously: ''I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, 'I love you. You're beautiful. You can do anything.' Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days. Reaching out to people when you're depressed is really hard; I would shut myself away from friends and family. So I've been working on communicating with the people who love me.''

Her mental health took a turn for the worse in 2017 when she first released her single 'Truth Hurts', as she says the lack of response to the track - which was released over a year after she signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records in 2016 - left her wanting to quit her career.

She explained: ''The day I released 'Truth Hurts' was probably one of the darkest days I've had ever in my career. I remember thinking, 'If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, 'F**k it, I'm done.' And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, 'Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'''