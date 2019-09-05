Lizzo was the ''worst communicator'' when she was younger.

The 31-year-old singer has recently opened up about her depression on social media, but says she wasn't always so ready to discuss her emotions, as she used to cut people off and push herself ''deeper and deeper into that dark place''.

She said: ''I was the worst communicator, emotionally, when I was younger. I would stop talking to my family; I would stop talking to my friends. I would go deeper and deeper into that dark place, and the deeper I went, the harder it was to reach out of it.''

Following her emotional post in June in which she spoke about her mental health, the 'Juice' hitmaker admitted she ''learned in the last 24 hours that being emotionally honest can save your life,'' and said that while ''reaching out may be hard,'' she recalled being ''immediately covered in love'' after doing so.

Lizzo thinks it's ''revolutionary'' that she's now learning to communicate her feelings, and has said she isn't afraid to be vulnerable any more.

She added: ''You realise that people truly care about you and they'll help you, and they don't mind helping you.

''Being in those places is inevitable for me; I'm going to end up there again. But the fact that I'm prepared now to go to those places - and I have a toolbox, and I know I can pull myself out - is really helpful to me in my mental health journey.''

The 'Truth Hurts' rapper exudes confidence, and thinks self-love is important, especially because she used to want to ''change everything'' about her appearance.

Speaking to ELLE magazine for their Women in Music October issue, she said: ''I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn't love who I was. And the reason I didn't love who I was is because I was told I wasn't lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television...by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasising about being other people. But you can't live your life trying to be somebody else. What's the point?''