Lizzo feels ''honoured'' to be black.

The 'Juice' hitmaker ''can't relate'' to any other ethnicity and couldn't be more proud of her own ''identity''.

Explaining how she loves her own ''blackness'', she said: ''I am really just so honoured to be graced with this identity. No shade to any other shade on the planet -- I just can't relate. I just love being a black woman, even in a world where are statistically the least desirable. I am still here, and I still rise.''

The 30-year-old singer - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - thinks her own body is ''f***ing beautiful'' and she always likes the way she looks.

She told V magazine: ''I love my body. No matter what angle you shoot it at ... my body is just so f***ing beautiful all the time.

''I may talk s**t about it sometimes, but f**k. She's still a bad bitch.''

However, Lizzo admitted it took her some time to feel so confident.

She said: ''I felt this with how I was being perceived for much of my life.

''Until I was like, f**k it. I just need to be undeniable. It's not about me being big. It's about me being me. Y'all are going to get this bad bitch. You are going to get these bops and get this show. And you are going to get your life by receiving it.''

The 'Good as Hell' singer believes part of the problem is the lack of visibility for marginalised people.

She said: ''I have felt excluded my entire life. From blackness because I wasn't well-read on certain things.''

And Lizzo wants anyone who has ever felt ''marginalised'' to feel welcome in her ''movement''.

She said: ''It's about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalised for, I am going to fight for all marginalised people. Also, I honestly feel like there is no such thing as straight . Because f***ing boxes; I am too big to be put in one anyway. I am a fat bitch.''