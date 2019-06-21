Lizzo says she's ''depressed'' and ''sad as f**k'' in an emotional Instagram post.

The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday (20.06.19) to share a message about ''self-love'', as she says she feels as though the world is ''ghosting'' her, but thanked her fans for their messages of support.

She wrote: ''I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection... it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes. Sad af today. But this too shall pass. S/O all the messages of love. Thank you. (sic)''

Lizzo also posted a video, which was captioned with another message detailing her feelings of depression, where she said ''life hurts''.

She added: ''I'm depressed and there's no one I can talk to because there's nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts.''

In response to her messages, the 'Juice' hitmaker received an outpouring of love and support from fellow stars.

SZA wrote: ''U drag me up everyday ... fr . Take your time u carrying a lot of us. We love you. (sic)''

And on Friday (21.06.19), Lizzo returned to Instagram to share her reaction to all the support she has received in the past day.

She wrote: ''I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love.

''I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between... but it's a wave joy sadness joy sadness and my sadness can be as temporary as my joy. I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy. But I love that I'm more emotionally honest lately. I love that I can use my sadness constructively in real time for gratitude.''