Lizzo doesn't think fashion should be ''unobtainable''.

The 30-year-old singer - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - thinks style is very unique and knowing she can influence other people is ''important'' to her.

She said: ''Fashion should never be something that is out of your reach or unobtainable. It should be something that you can use as a tool to discover your own personal brand of beauty and to satisfy your taste.

''I think as a big girl, the fact that my brand of beauty is very risqué is very sexually liberating. It is about being aware of yourself in the space that you exist in and the people that you influence is important.''

And Lizzo feels ''grateful'' that her fashion ''journey'' has taken her a long way.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''I'm also just grateful for my journey and to remember that I was once only able to wear Dressbarn and now I'm wearing diamond thongs. So, fashion is a journey of self-discovery.''

The 'Juice' hitmaker loves ''beautiful things'' and sees fashion as an expression of her ''beauty''.

She added: ''I've always admired beautiful things and I've been a fan of beauty my whole life.

''I think I've had the opportunity to have my own definition of beauty and I think that fashion is just an extension of your personal relationship with beauty.''

Lizzo recently admitted she feels ''honoured'' to be black.

She said: ''I am really just so honoured to be graced with this identity. No shade to any other shade on the planet -- I just can't relate. I just love being a black woman, even in a world where are statistically the least desirable. I am still here, and I still rise.''