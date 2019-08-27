Lizzo drank tequila from a bedazzled bottle on stage during her ''spiritual'' performance of 'Good As Hell' at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 'Juice' hitmaker - who lost out to Billie Eilish in the Best New Artist and Push Artist of the Year categories - delivered a show-stopping performance at the star-studded ceremony on Monday night (26.08.19), and later revealed that there was in fact liquor inside the dazzling drinks container which she carried with her on stage and backstage.

After the medley, which also saw her belt out 'Truth Hurts', Lizzo told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was a moment!

''It was bigger than that, man.

''It was a spiritual catharsis for all of us.

''It was a release.

''We were feeling good as hell and the whole crowd felt good as hell and hopefully the whole world.''

The 'Jerome' rapper revealed she was limited to just ''one shot'' of the Mexican spirit and she needed it for some Dutch courage before her speech about self-love.

She said: ''So this is a bottle of tequila.

''Now here's the tea: I wasn't allowed to have a full bottle of tequila, so we had one shot [in here.]

''And I took the whole shot on accident right before my speech.

''So I was lit! Whatever I said, I don't remember.''

In her speech before her performance, which saw the star and her twerking troupe dance in front of a giant booty inflatable, Lizzo said: ''I'm tired of the bull**** and I don't have to know your story to know that you are tired of the bull**** too.

''It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back.

''So I want to take this opportunity to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell!''

Meanwhile, Lizzo spoke about getting to witness her idol Missy Elliott - who featured on her track 'Tempo' - receive this year's Vanguard Award.

She said: ''I was like, 'The year that she gets the Vanguard Award I just want to be there, I just want to be part of it somehow.'

''I always told myself that and the fact that it actually happened means that dreams do come true and you truly can manifest your reality.''