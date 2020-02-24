Lizzo compares her music to ''fried ostrich p***y''.

The 31-year-old star admitted she can understand her critics because she's relatively ''new'' to the scene, and people will generally stick with what they know rather than immediately embracing an artist pushing a fresh style.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''Look, I'm new. You put two plates of food in front of people, [and] one is some fried chicken.

''If you like fried chicken, that's great. And the other is, like, fried ostrich p***y. You not gonna want to f**k with that...

''[But] we eventually get used to everything. So people just gon' have to get used to my ass.''

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker insisted while her music should make ''other people feel good'', she is keen to send a message ''directly to black women'' through her songs.

She explained: ''As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman.

''I'm making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.''

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently suggested her rise in popularity is down to her striving ''to be a kinder, happier person''.

She said: ''I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it's impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other.

''I think that's all that means and that's why I'm so popular right now.

''We have seen some really dark days recently and I just want to be a part of that light.''