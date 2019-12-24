Lizzo has clapped back at a troll after they claimed she's only popular because there's an ''obesity epidemic in America''.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker shamed a social media user on Monday (23.12.19) after they discredited her talent, stage performance and song writing skills and said her body size has made her famous.

The troll said online: ''Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease. (sic)''

Lizzo hit back: ''I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you.

''Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here's the attention you ordered. (sic)''

Just a few days ago, Lizzo claimed she's been trying to spread positivity through her music for a ''long a** time'', but thinks her message is only just starting to resonate now that the ''culture'' around shaming people for their looks has begun to ''change''.

The 31-year-old singer said: ''I've been doing positive music for a long-a** time. Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren't popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialised thing. Now I've seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I'm mainstream!

''How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we've never seen anything like this before?''