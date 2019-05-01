Lizzo celebrated reaching a million followers on Instagram by doing a naked butt dance with her flute.

The 'Juice' hitmaker shared a video of her playing the wind instrument in one of her 'Cuz I Love You Tour' bomber jackets with her back to the camera, whilst shaking her bare booty, on Tuesday (30.04.19).

In the empowering post, in which she referred to her fans as Lizzbians, she wrote: ''THERE ARE OFFICIALLY 1 MILLION #LIZZOLOVERS AND #LIZZBIANS ON THE PLANET. THIS PAGE IS A SAFE SPACE. THIS PAGE IS A SELF-LOVE ACTIVATION STATION. USE IT WISELY. AND GET YOOOO LIFE. thank you from the bottom of my big ass (sic)''

The 'Tempo' hitmaker recently opened up about her body confidence.

The 30-year-old singer - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - thinks her own body is ''f***ing beautiful'' and she always likes the way she looks.

She said: ''I love my body. No matter what angle you shoot it at ... my body is just so f***ing beautiful all the time.

''I may talk s**t about it sometimes, but f**k. She's still a bad bitch.''

However, Lizzo - who released her album 'Cuz I Love You' to critical acclaim last month - admitted it took her some time to feel so confident.

She said: ''I felt this with how I was being perceived for much of my life.

''Until I was like, f**k it. I just need to be undeniable. It's not about me being big. It's about me being me. Y'all are going to get this bad bitch. You are going to get these bops and get this show. And you are going to get your life by receiving it.''