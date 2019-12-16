Lizzo was forced to cancel her appearance at Boston's KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Sunday (15.12.19) ''due to flu''.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker admitted she was devastated to have to let her fans down and vowed to ''make it up'' to them, after she pulled her performance from the star-studded festive concert at the TD Garden arena.

She tweeted: ''To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight's show due to the flu.

''I hate letting my fans down more than anything.

''I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.''

The cancellation comes days after the 'Juice' singer posted that ''pain is temporary'' in an emotional and inspirational social media post.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker shared some encouraging words to her Twitter followers last week, as she urged her fans to ''nurture yourself'' rather than focusing on whatever it is that has caused them pain.

She tweeted: ''Think about how it feels to stub your toe... It hurts, but the pain eventually goes away...

''Pain is temporary, it's the feeling that remains that matters... Really pay attention to who u r when ur neutral & nurture yourself... Because that's who'll always be there when the pain fades (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old star previously said she often gets anxious before she's due to perform, but doesn't let her nerves get the better of her, as she uses them to make her a better artist.

She explained: ''When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy. I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist - and I know that is not the case for everyone.

''I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there.''