Lizzo had to cancel her performance at Boston's TD Garden arena on Sunday night (15.12.19), due to illness.
Lizzo was forced to cancel her appearance at Boston's KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Sunday (15.12.19) ''due to flu''.
The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker admitted she was devastated to have to let her fans down and vowed to ''make it up'' to them, after she pulled her performance from the star-studded festive concert at the TD Garden arena.
She tweeted: ''To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight's show due to the flu.
''I hate letting my fans down more than anything.
''I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.''
The cancellation comes days after the 'Juice' singer posted that ''pain is temporary'' in an emotional and inspirational social media post.
The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker shared some encouraging words to her Twitter followers last week, as she urged her fans to ''nurture yourself'' rather than focusing on whatever it is that has caused them pain.
She tweeted: ''Think about how it feels to stub your toe... It hurts, but the pain eventually goes away...
''Pain is temporary, it's the feeling that remains that matters... Really pay attention to who u r when ur neutral & nurture yourself... Because that's who'll always be there when the pain fades (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 31-year-old star previously said she often gets anxious before she's due to perform, but doesn't let her nerves get the better of her, as she uses them to make her a better artist.
She explained: ''When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy. I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist - and I know that is not the case for everyone.
''I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.