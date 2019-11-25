Lizzo brought a tiny Valentino bag to the American Music Awards.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker accessorised with the tiny white bag, which she held between her thumb and forefinger as she walked the red carpet on Sunday (24.11.19).

Speaking on the red carpet, she revealed: ''It's a Valentino bag. It's custom; there's only three in the world,'' before joking: ''It's got tampons in here, a flask of tequila and condoms.''

On the red carpet, Lizzo went for a retro-inspired tangerine coloured dress. The mini dress was one shouldered and was layered in ruffles for some added drama.

Meanwhile, when the 31-year-old singer took to the stage to perform her song 'Jerome', she wore a beautiful purple tulle gown.

Meanwhile, the 'Juice' hitmaker previously opened up about her fashion journey and revealed she loves ''beautiful things'' and sees fashion as an expression of her ''beauty''.

She shared: ''I'm also just grateful for my journey and to remember that I was once only able to wear Dressbarn and now I'm wearing diamond thongs. So, fashion is a journey of self-discovery ... I've always admired beautiful things and I've been a fan of beauty my whole life. I think I've had the opportunity to have my own definition of beauty and I think that fashion is just an extension of your personal relationship with beauty.''

And Lizzo doesn't think fashion should be ''unobtainable''

She said: ''Fashion should never be something that is out of your reach or unobtainable. It should be something that you can use as a tool to discover your own personal brand of beauty and to satisfy your taste. I think as a big girl, the fact that my brand of beauty is very risqué is very sexually liberating. It is about being aware of yourself in the space that you exist in and the people that you influence is important.''