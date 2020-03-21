Lizzo is battling strep throat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old singer has been wearing a face mask around her loved ones recently, and after some hit out at her for seemingly using the protective gear - which has been in short supply amid the spread of COVID-19 - unnecessarily, she has now defended her actions by revealing she wore the mask to protect those around her after she was diagnosed with strep throat.

Writing on Instagram in a post which has since been deleted, the 'Juice' hitmaker explained: ''Got strep at the worst time ever. It's nobody's business but I'd prefer y'all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home.

''Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you're bored. Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion. (sic)''

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that can cause a sore throat and a fever, and is transmitted by direct contact with the mucus or sores of someone else with strep.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been trying to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic by posting meditation videos on Instagram.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer posted her first video last week in an attempt to ''promote healing'' and keep people occupied whilst they practice social distancing in their homes.

She said in the 30-minute video: ''There's the disease, and then there's the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy.

''I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened.''

Lizzo went on to talk her followers through the meditation process, in the hopes they can be ''connected'' to one another.

She added: ''This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we're all experiencing together. Whether it's a good thing or a tragic thing - the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We'll always be connected on this planet.

''I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation. Thirty minutes of your time. We're going to come together and take deep breaths. We're going to join in agreement and try to eliminate the fear as much as we can while we work together during this trying time.''