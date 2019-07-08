Lizzo has announced a November UK and European tour.

The 'Juice' hitmaker - who makes her Lovebox debut in London this weeknd - will kick off her run in Paris on November 4, before playing London's O2 Academy Brixton on November 6, and wrapping the tour in Denmark on November 19.

Meanwhile, the flautist-and-twerker, who rocked Glastonbury last month, recently admitted the only celebrity she would feel ''intimidated'' by is Rihanna.

Lizzo had no idea that the 'Work' hitmaker was watching her performance at the 2019 BET Awards recently and joked that if she had known the Bajan beauty was there she would have imagined her being ''naked'' to calm her nerves.

She admitted: ''She's the only person that I be like, 'I'm intimidated by you,' you know what I'm saying?'' And, to be honest, most people would probably feel the same. After all, Rihanna is a world famous musician, designer and make-up mogul.''

She quipped: ''Like no one else in that audience, I imagine them all in their underwear but it's like Rihanna, I was imagining her naked.''

The 31-year-old musician would love to be best friends with the 'Only Girl (In The World)' singer.

She added: ''Rihanna is incredible, it's like I've always wanted to be friends with Rihanna. Like, who don't want to be friends with Rihanna?''

Tickets for Lizzo's tour go on sale on Friday (12.0.7.19)

Lizzo's November tour dates are:

November 4, Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

November 6, O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

November 8, O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

November 10, Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

November 11, O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

November 13, Palladium, Cologne, Germany

November 15, Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

November 18, AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 19, Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark