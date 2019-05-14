Lizzo is releasing a song with Charli XCX this week.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker took to Instagram to share her excitement about the as-yet-untitled collaboration and joked that her fans should ''prep [her] grave'' because she's so happy to have landed the dream gig.

Alongside a Polaroid-style picture with the sassy 'Juice' hitmaker, Charli teased: ''IMAGINE IF I MADE A SONG WITH @LIZZOBEEATING AKA THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING - WOULD U DIE??? I WOULD DIEEEEEEEE!!! PREP MY GRAVE ASAP WE GOT A BOP COMING THIS WEEK. SPAM ME WITH LOVEEEEE ANGELS!!!! (sic)''

There is no official release date for the track yet, but it will mark the first music from Charli since October's '1999' featuring Troye Sivan.

Whilst Lizzo released her debut album 'Cuz I Love You' to critical acclaim last month.

Meanwhile, the British pop star recently apologised to fans for the wait for new music - but promised the new material is her ''best yet''.

The 'Boys' hitmaker logged onto to Twitter to share an update on her long-awaited new tunes and teased that they will be a continuation of her popular mixtape 'Pop 2' and ''even more Charli'' with ''no compromises''.

She wrote: ''just so you know angels - i am working on new music and things are coming this year. i know i'm slow sometimes but i want things perfect. this new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet. (sic)''

At the beginning of the year, the 26-year-old pop star vowed to release a new album this year.

The '5 in the Morning' singer had initially told fans last year that she would make her first record since 2014's 'Sucker' if '1999' went into the top 10.

And she later told her loyal following it's ''about time'' she releases her next the full-length effort.

Sharing her New Year's Resolutions written on an iPhone Note, which read: ''New Years Resolutions:

''1. Make an album

''2. Release it (sic)'', she captioned the Twitter post: ''about time, right?? (sic)''

Charli was blown away by how well 2018's '1999', which features Troye Sivan, performed in the charts - it peaked at number 13 in UK - and had said she planned on rewarding her fans, known as her Angels, by dropping her first studio album in five years, if the track shifted two places up.

Sharing a link to download the track, Charli tweeted in December: ''UMMM ANGELS WTF?! IF THIS GOES TOP 10 I'LL MAKE ANOTHER ALBUM AND DROP IT NEXT YEAR. https://ad.gt/1999 (sic)''