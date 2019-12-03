'Lizzie McGuire' star Clayton Snyder has gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend Allegra Edwards.
'Lizzie McGuire' star Clayton Snyder is engaged.
The 32-year-old actor - who portrayed Hilary Duff's titular alter ego's crush Ethan Craft on the popular Disney Channel series between 2001 to 2004 - proposed to actress Allegra Edwards during the Thanksgiving holiday after 10 years together.
Alongside a series of black and white snaps of the pair embracing, Clayton wrote on Instagram at the weekend: ''2009-2019 Dear Allegra. Some things never change.
''Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger's a bit heavier.
''And not just because of all the pecan pie. (sic)''
He then gushed: ''What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you.''
The 'What Happened Last Night' actor continued to share ''moments'' from before and after the proposal on Monday (02.12.19), including a clip of his fiancee giggling by a fire after he popped the question.
He captioned the post: ''A few more moments.
''A moment shortly after the ask. A moment when she saw my parents were there too. A moment that evening. A moment the day after in Bodega Bay. A moment shortly after that.''
His longtime partner also shared their happy news on her own page by posting the same black and white snaps.
She wrote: ''2009/2019 I get to grow older with the love of my life, for the rest of my days. I adore you Clay. Thankful is an understatement.''
Meanwhile, Clayton's alter ego Ethan might be popping up in the revival of 'Lizzie McGuire' on Disney+.
Hilary recently hinted that her character could have ''a thing'' with her childhood crush, despite Lizzie already having a boyfriend.
She said: ''He is hot. He's very hot.
''I'm pretty sure there's going to be, there's going to be a thing.''
However, she added that she has ''an awesome boyfriend and they've been together for two years so everything's looking pretty promising for her.''
