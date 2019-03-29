Liverpool duo Her's have tragically died in a crash during their US tour.

Members Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading - and their manager Trevor Engelbrektson - were travelling from Phoenix, Arizona to their show in Santa Ana, California when the accident occurred ''in the early hours of Wednesday'' (27.03.19), according to their Heist or Hit record label.

In a statement, the label added: ''We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label.

''As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience.''

Stephen and Audun - who released their debut album 'Invitation To Her's' last year and appeared on 'BBC Introducing' earlier this week - first met as students in Liverpool, and they were currently in 19-show run of North America.

The label - who have described the pair's sound as ''oddball pop'' - added: ''They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet.''

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the musicians.

One tweeted: ''I'm in utter shock and disbelief. The world is a cruel place sometimes... Stephen and Auden were wonderful people and fantastic musicians.

''All thoughts with their friends and family RIP x (sic)''

Another fan wrote: ''Such awful awful news. Always put on a great show and could tell how much they loved this music and each other. All the love to you all.''