Little Mix were shocked by Camila Cabello's decision to quit Fifth Harmony.

The British girl group couldn't believe it when Camila decided to walk away from the chart-topping US band but insisted Fifth Harmony will still be a success without her.

Speaking on 'The Zach Sang Show', Jade Thirlwall said: ''We were really shocked. We love Fifth Harmony. We think they're a great group, and they still will be. They're still four incredible performers and singers.''

Jesy Nelson added: ''In life you just have to do what makes you happy. If [Camila] wasn't happy, she wasn't happy. They'll continue without her and they're amazing.

''Either way, with or without her, they'll do incredibly well.''

However, Little Mix - which also features Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - insisted that they have no plans to split.

Jade said: ''I find it terrifying the thought of not being with these girls,'' and Perrie added: ''We're a force to be reckoned with.''

Meanwhile, Camila recently insisted ''it's all love'' between her and Fifth Harmony.

The 19-year-old singer parted ways with her former band mates - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - last month in order to pursue a solo career, but has insisted there's no bad blood between them.

Asked about what it has been like going solo during a promotional appearance in the UK, Camila said: ''Obviously being here is incredible. It was incredible then, it's going to be incredible now.''

''It's all love, it's all music.''