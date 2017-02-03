Little Mix were shocked by Camila Cabello's decision to quit Fifth Harmony but have insisted they have no plans to split.
Little Mix were shocked by Camila Cabello's decision to quit Fifth Harmony.
The British girl group couldn't believe it when Camila decided to walk away from the chart-topping US band but insisted Fifth Harmony will still be a success without her.
Speaking on 'The Zach Sang Show', Jade Thirlwall said: ''We were really shocked. We love Fifth Harmony. We think they're a great group, and they still will be. They're still four incredible performers and singers.''
Jesy Nelson added: ''In life you just have to do what makes you happy. If [Camila] wasn't happy, she wasn't happy. They'll continue without her and they're amazing.
''Either way, with or without her, they'll do incredibly well.''
However, Little Mix - which also features Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - insisted that they have no plans to split.
Jade said: ''I find it terrifying the thought of not being with these girls,'' and Perrie added: ''We're a force to be reckoned with.''
Meanwhile, Camila recently insisted ''it's all love'' between her and Fifth Harmony.
The 19-year-old singer parted ways with her former band mates - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - last month in order to pursue a solo career, but has insisted there's no bad blood between them.
Asked about what it has been like going solo during a promotional appearance in the UK, Camila said: ''Obviously being here is incredible. It was incredible then, it's going to be incredible now.''
''It's all love, it's all music.''
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
The actress truly showed her range while listening to co-star David K Harbour’s rousing speech.
The 'Moonlight' star won Best Supporting Actor.
The actress plays a zombie in the new Netflix series.
The model says her son Flynn gets along really well with his dad’s girlfriend Katy Perry.
This was a project he just couldn't say no to.