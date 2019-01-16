Little Mix are performing at the BRIT Awards 2019.

The pop group have thrilled fans by announcing that they'll be performing at this year's award ceremony, held on February 20 at The O2 Arena in London.

On the official BRIT's Twitter account, the band - which comprises of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - posted a video in which they read out just some of the names of fans who have tweeted them supportive messages.

In the post, Leigh-Anne, 27, asks: ''Girls, have you seen this? ... All these tweets to the BRITS, oh my god there's loads ... and loads on Instagram too.''

After namedropping tons of fans, Perrie says: ''Guys do you think we should just tell them?''

After being urged by Jesy, the 'Woman Like Me' singers all announce: ''We're performing at the BRITS 2019.''

Leigh-Anne thanked fans for their support, adding: ''Thank you so much for all your tweets and comments we love you guys.''

Jade goes on to confirm that their fans' support has not gone unnoticed by the award show, she said: ''Yes the BRITS see you posting every single day.''

Jesy ends the video by insisting the 'Black Magic' hitmakers ''can't wait'' to sing at the ceremony.

The 'Secret Love Song' singers received a nomination for Best British Group, as well as a nod for British Artist Video Of The Year for their hit single with rapper Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'.

In addition to Little Mix performing at the glitzy event, British Album of the Year nominees George Ezra and Jorja Smith have also been confirmed as performers at the bash.