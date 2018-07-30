Little Mix have almost finished recording their new album.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers have been hard at work on the follow-up to 2016's 'Glory Days' and now Jade Thirlwall - who is joined in the band by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - has revealed they've not got long left in the studio.

She revealed on Instagram: ''Two more recording days left.''

Although the band hasn't released a tracklist or title for the album, Jade has left subtle hints about themes which might feature on the record.

The 25-year-old star posted a photo on Instagram of herself against a colourful wall patterned with hearts and keys.

She wrote: ''opening the key to my imagination #LM5(sic)''

Her update comes a few months after Leigh-Anne confirmed the group would release another album this year, followed by a tour.

Speaking in March, she said: ''So we've got the new album coming out this year which is really exciting.

''We start writing it... basically, March, when we get back to work. Then the tour will follow the following year. Basically, we've got our lives planned out for the next two years, but it's great.''

And the 26-year-old star promised the new record will promote ''girl power''.

She said: ''More of the same in the sense that we love inspiring people with our music. That's what we do. Definitely more girl power. Definitely more of that sort of inspirational message that we love to do.''

Raye has written for the album, and has expressed how important female collaborations in the music industry are.

She previously said: ''I think it's really important that girls have started to support each other more, all becoming friends, and it's like a community. It's so important.''