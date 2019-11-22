Little Mix have received an award for performing 12 shows at the O2.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - will end their 2019 'LM5 Tour' at The O2 Arena on Friday (22.11.19) night, where they already performed five times this year.

However, before they take to the stage, the girl band were presented with an award to mark their total 12 outstanding performances at the world leading venue.

Vice President of Venue Programming at The O2, Emma Bownes said: ''It's been an honour hosting Little Mix for what has now been 12 incredible shows at The O2. Just as expected the four tours have generated a lot of excitement across the ages selling in excess of 184,000 tickets. We'd like to thank Little Mix and SJM for letting us be part of their journey.''

Little Mix took home the crown when they won 'The X Factor' in 2011 and have since sold over 184,000 tickets at the O2 across four world tours.

They went on to sell over 50 million records worldwide, collect over 17 million Spotify listeners, receive over 3 billion Youtube views, and collate 12 billion streams worldwide.

Now, the world's biggest girl group has released their first-ever Christmas song.

'One I've Been Missing' was released on Friday and was written by Little Mix's very own Leigh-Anne with Tre Jean-Marie, Jez Ashurst, Sinead Harnett and Rachel Furner.

The brunette beauty was inspired by 1950's ballads as a beautiful ode to festive love, steeped in sleigh bells and luscious harmonies.

Leigh-Anne said: ''We absolutely love Christmas, it's our favourite time of the year. We've always wanted to write and release a Christmas song, we were just waiting for the right moment! The minute I finished writing 'One I've Been Missing' I couldn't wait to play it to the other three girls.''