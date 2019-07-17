Little Mix felt ''more secure'' onstage when they wore a heavier make-up look.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - who consist of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - have learned not to ''pile on'' the cosmetics anymore as their bolder looks made them look ''really older''.

Speaking on Wednesday's (17.07.19) episode of 'This Morning', Perrie said: ''We went from being young, fresh girls to then not really wearing a lot of make-up, maybe a little bit of foundation on the lips when it was in, to then being really heavy and looking really older.

''We just felt more secure with lots and lots of make-up on and I think we got better and knowing what we suit and we don't feel we need to pile it on anymore.''

The 'Wings' hitmakers - who shot to fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2011 - also regret ever ''getting rid'' of their eyebrows.

Leigh-Anne added: ''And we don't need to get rid of our eyebrows so quickly!''

Perrie replied: ''I did that, it was the fashion! It was the trend.''

And Perrie, 26 - who is dating footballer ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - always makes sure to remove her make-up and cleanse her skin before ''crawling'' into bed, no matter how tired she is.

She said: ''My top make-up tip is always take your make-up off, even if it's been a long night and you want to crawl into bed.''

Leigh-Anne went on to admit that her go-to product is eye-brow gel because it helps tame any stray hairs which can get ''annoying''.

She admitted: ''I can't live without eyebrow gel because I've got curly eyebrows, trust me they're so annoying.''

And opening up about if the group preferred their skin to look matte or dewy, the 'Black Magic' chart toppers all agreed: ''Dewy!''