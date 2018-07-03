Little Mix are launching their own make-up line for Boots.

The pop group - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards - will be releasing the limited edition LMX range, which will be available from the British pharmacy in September.

The 'Touch' hitmakers are known for their experimental looks and the products promise high-performance, heavy pigmented foundation for multiple skin tones, as well as high quality highlighters and velvety matte lip kits in high-impact colours.

The group announced the LMX range on Twitter, sharing a video of the band using the products, and displaying previews of lip-gloss, concealer, primer and eye pigments.

The teaser was shared with the caption: ''Are you ready? We wanted you to be the first to hear about something we've been working so hard on...introducing LMX by Little Mix and our first ever limited edition cosmetics range. Coming September 2018 to @BootsUK. [sic]''

The stars have had a busy summer and have recently released a track with electronic dance trio Cheat Codes.

The girl band teamed up with the DJs- Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford- on 'Only You'.

The group said: ''We love Cheat Codes and are really excited about this track. ...It's a feel good summer anthem and we hope you all love it as much as we do.''

Meanwhile, blonde bombshell Perrie has admitted she would love to be a judge on a talent show.

The 24-year-old beauty has said: ''Yeah I'd toy with the idea of being a teacher, or wanting to be a vet. But nothing ever felt right other than singing.

''It's all I've ever done and ever wanted to do. It will ALWAYS be my passion. In the future I'd love to get into movie voiceovers/acting, maybe being a judge on a talent show, but singing is my first love!''