Little Mix always make sure they ''complement'' each other to help them stay ''positive''.

The 'Bounce Back' hitmakers - who consist of members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - have each experienced bodyshaming trolls on social media, and the girl group have insisted they sometimes have ''bad days'' where they don't feel confident but will ''boost each other'' to help them ''feel good'' on a daily basis.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', Perrie said: ''Everybody is so hard on themselves all the time, like we are the worst for it and we can't sit here and be so positive and say we big ourselves up every day because we do have days and moments where we just think, 'Ahh!'''

Leigh-Anne added: ''We always say for us, complement each other and make each other feel good and boosting each other.''

The 'Woman Like Me' chart toppers recently teamed up with beauty brand Simple and international anti-bullying charity Ditch the Label for their #ChooseKindness campaign to raise awareness and encourage everyone to wipe away the hate and be kinder online.

And the pop stars have admitted it was the perfect partnership for them because they always make sure to say affirmations to one another to help them feel strong and confident.

Leigh-Anne said: ''Getting involved with this campaign with Simple, ditch the label. It's all about choosing kindness.''

Jesy added: ''Because we're together 24/7 we're always saying nice things to each other and we've always got each other's backs, as a way of boosting each other.''

Leigh-Anne also recalled a time when she ''wouldn't get out of the car'' because she didn't have any make-up on and she didn't want to be seen as a celebrity not looking her best.

She said: ''Do you remember when we went to Astell together and I wouldn't get out the car?''

Perrie replied: ''Yes I remember that, my mum drove us there and she was like, 'Come on then girls.' And Leigh-Anne went, 'I'm not going to get out the car.' And we were like 'Why?' Was it because you had no make-up on?''

Leigh-Anne added: ''Yes. I can't believe it!''

Perrie concluded: ''As if anyone cares! I think it comes with age and confidence. We love to experiment with make-up.''